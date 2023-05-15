We’re always on the hunt for new workwear looks and holiday 'fits but finding pieces that do both isn’t easy. For more formal office environments, the unwritten (and sometimes contractually mandated) rules are never-ending. Shirts, wide-leg trousers and a good ol’ blazer make up most of our 9-to-5 wardrobe but they don't always translate to a city staycation or beachside cocktail bar.
Until now, that is, thanks to the Reiss spring-summer collection, which does it all. Expect linen shirts, matching sets and simple slip dresses that work for the boardroom and the boardwalk. Ahead is just a handful of our favourite finds.
