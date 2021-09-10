12 Blazer Trends To Switch Up Your Autumn Style

There’s a laundry list of clothing items that could make a bid for most important autumn style piece: the knee-high boot, the leather trench coat, the turtleneck knit and the satin slip skirt are all worthy contenders. Arguably though, one item takes pride of place in our autumn/winter wardrobe, year after year. Tying all of these pieces together, it's the final, most important factor in building an outfit that will take you from overcast, late-summer days through to winter gales. It can be thrown over party dresses, jeans and a T shirt, and lounge sets alike, and can easily switch up your look from Dark Academia to rockstar’s girlfriend, depending on your choice. Pure fashion magic.
Advertisement
We’re talking about the humble blazer, of course. Whatever your poison – from boxy, oversized cuts to sleek, velvet numbers – every AW wardrobe and style aesthetic needs one. So with the evenings drawing in, our annual Gilmore Girls rewatch queued up and pumpkin spice lattes back on the Starbucks menu, what better time to find your match?
Read on for our selection of the best blazers on the market right now. You’ll find all the classics (basic black and white styles, traditional tweed, autumnal browns) but to really jump-start your AW style, there are also plenty of fun alternatives, like velvet and satin, rainbow brights and slick leather looks.
Best oversized blazers
You just can’t beat an oversized blazer. Throw one over your favourite dress and wear with a pair of chunky biker boots for a smart-casual date night look. For the day after, it adds an easy polish to denim and a chunky knit.
shop 5 products
Best leather blazers
Marrying the edge of a leather jacket with the class of a tailored blazer, what’s not to like?
Best vegan and faux leather blazers
For all the vegans out there, we’ve got you covered. There’s no need to opt for the real stuff when these faux leather blazers are just as stylish.
Best tweed and check blazers
You can’t go wrong with a classic style like this, plus it'll look great with all the reds, oranges and khakis already in your AW wardrobe.
Best white and cream blazers
Advertisement
White blazers might seem like more of a spring/summer trend but they brighten up autumnal neutrals a treat.
Best velvet blazers
Velvet blazers bring a touch of luxury to any outfit and are ideal for a dinner date look. Alternatively, wear with jeans, a graphic tee and heeled boots for ‘70s-esque rockstar vibes.
shop 5 products
Best grey blazers
Don’t discount a staple grey blazer. Try it with white denim and graphic prints.
shop 5 products
Best colourful blazers
For when you need a pop of colour to brighten up dull autumn days.
Best satin blazers
Like velvet, a touch of satin instantly elevates your look.
Best black blazers
A wardrobe staple that everyone should have in their AW arsenal.
Best brown blazers
If you’re looking for a go-to autumn jacket, a brown blazer never misses. It's a softer, warmer alternative to black.
Best corduroy blazers
Nothing screams autumn like a cosy textured jacket. Corduroy adds a touch of retro ‘70s cool to your AW rotation.
shop 5 products
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.