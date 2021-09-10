Story from Fashion

12 Blazer Trends To Switch Up Your Autumn Style

Esther Newman
Designed by Kristine Romano.
There’s a laundry list of clothing items that could make a bid for most important autumn style piece: the knee-high boot, the leather trench coat, the turtleneck knit and the satin slip skirt are all worthy contenders. Arguably though, one item takes pride of place in our autumn/winter wardrobe, year after year. Tying all of these pieces together, it's the final, most important factor in building an outfit that will take you from overcast, late-summer days through to winter gales. It can be thrown over party dresses, jeans and a T shirt, and lounge sets alike, and can easily switch up your look from Dark Academia to rockstar’s girlfriend, depending on your choice. Pure fashion magic.
We’re talking about the humble blazer, of course. Whatever your poison – from boxy, oversized cuts to sleek, velvet numbers – every AW wardrobe and style aesthetic needs one. So with the evenings drawing in, our annual Gilmore Girls rewatch queued up and pumpkin spice lattes back on the Starbucks menu, what better time to find your match?
Read on for our selection of the best blazers on the market right now. You’ll find all the classics (basic black and white styles, traditional tweed, autumnal browns) but to really jump-start your AW style, there are also plenty of fun alternatives, like velvet and satin, rainbow brights and slick leather looks.
Best oversized blazers

You just can’t beat an oversized blazer. Throw one over your favourite dress and wear with a pair of chunky biker boots for a smart-casual date night look. For the day after, it adds an easy polish to denim and a chunky knit.
In The Style Plus x Lorna Luxe
Oversized Blazer Coat In Tan
£30.00£60.00
ASOS
Alexa Chung
Oversized Double-breasted Wool-blend Felt ...
£495.00
Net-A-Porter
Remain Birger Christensen
Mandy Blazer
£266.49
Trouva
H&M
Oversized Jacket
£34.99
H&M
& Other Stories
Oversized Wool Blazer
£165.00
& Other Stories
Best leather blazers

Marrying the edge of a leather jacket with the class of a tailored blazer, what’s not to like?
Arket
Oversized Leather Blazer
£290.00
Arket
& Other Stories
Relaxed Buttoned Leather Jacket
£265.00
& Other Stories
Reformation
Veda Bowery Leather Blazer
£400.00
Reformation
Urban Outfitters
Uo Leather Blazer
£190.00
Urban Outfitters
Karl Lagerfeld
Single-breasted Leather Blazer
£645.00
Farfetch
Best vegan and faux leather blazers

For all the vegans out there, we’ve got you covered. There’s no need to opt for the real stuff when these faux leather blazers are just as stylish.
Nanushka
Evan Vegan Leather Blazer
£278.00£695.00
Net-A-Porter
Patrizia Pepe
Faux Leather Jacket
£374.99
Zalando
Weekday
Rumi Croco Blazer
£70.00
Weekday
Frankie Shop
Olympia Faux Leather Blazer
£315.00
Net-A-Porter
Staud
Madden Vegan Leather Blazer
£269.01£404.53
Cettire
Best tweed and check blazers

You can’t go wrong with a classic style like this, plus it'll look great with all the reds, oranges and khakis already in your AW wardrobe.
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Balary Blazer
£359.00
Baum Und Pferdgarten
Jovonna London
Pam Jacket
£85.00
Jovonna London
H&M
Oversized Jacket
£34.99
H&M
Native Youth
The Ava Blazer
£30.00£75.00
Native Youth
& Other Stories
Fitted Checkered Blazer
£135.00
& Other Stories
Best white and cream blazers

White blazers might seem like more of a spring/summer trend but they brighten up autumnal neutrals a treat.
Warehouse
Premium Crepe Long Line Blazer
£76.30£109.00
Warehouse
Bella Freud
Cavalry Twill Saint James Jacket
£820.00
Bella Freud
Public Desire Curve
Oversized Blazer In Cream
£45.00
ASOS
H&M
Single-breasted Jacket
£24.99
H&M
& Other Stories
Silk Blend Hourglass Blazer
£135.00
& Other Stories
Best velvet blazers

Velvet blazers bring a touch of luxury to any outfit and are ideal for a dinner date look. Alternatively, wear with jeans, a graphic tee and heeled boots for ‘70s-esque rockstar vibes.
Boden
Rosebury Velvet Belted Blazer - Mid Green ...
£68.00£170.00
Boden
Zadig & Voltaire
Visko Velvet Blazer
£530.00
Zadig & Voltaire
Nasty Gal
Velvet Shoulder Padded Blazer
£33.00£55.00
Nasty Gal
SFIZIO
Sartorial Jacket
£174.00£194.00
Yoox
Sleeping With Jacques
Jane Bond Double-breasted Crushed-velvet B...
£142.00£355.00
Net-A-Porter
Best grey blazers

Don’t discount a staple grey blazer. Try it with white denim and graphic prints.
Helmut Lang
Belted Wool Blazer
£487.00
Revolve
Public Desire Curve
Tailored Blazer In Grey
£44.99
ASOS
4th & Reckless Tall
Blazer With Buckle Detail In Grey Co Ord
£55.00
ASOS
Ganni
Belted Suit Jacket Multicolour
£195.00£325.00
Printemps
French Connection
Ikari Recycled Colourblock Blazer
£66.00£165.00
French Connection
Best colourful blazers

For when you need a pop of colour to brighten up dull autumn days.
Little Mistress
Green Double Breasted Blazer Co-ord
£30.00£60.00
Little Mistress
MSGM
Sartorial Jacket
£304.00
Yoox
Glamorous
Double Breasted Jacket Blazer
£43.99£54.99
Zalando
M.C.Overalls
Lightweight Cotton Blazer Royal Blue
£110.00
M.C.Overalls
Samsoe & Samsoe
Haven Blazer
£191.99£255.49
Trouva
Best satin blazers

Like velvet, a touch of satin instantly elevates your look.
Liquorish
Tailored Satin Blazer In Brown
£45.00£80.00
ASOS
Vince
Hammered-satin Blazer
£186.00£415.00
The Outnet
Liquorish Curve
Satin Blazer Co-ord In Pink
£45.00£80.00
ASOS
Daisy Street
Relaxed Blazer In Iridescent Co-ord
£44.99
ASOS
Zara
Satin Blazer With Bow
£79.99
Zara
Best black blazers

A wardrobe staple that everyone should have in their AW arsenal.
Arket
Oversized Wool Hopsack Blazer
£135.00
Arket
Everlane
The Oversized Blazer
£174.00
Everlane
Zara
Double-breasted Blazer With Belt
£59.99
Zara
Mango Committed
Double-breasted Blazer
£69.99
Mango
COS
Oversized Double Breasted Blazer
£150.00
COS
Best brown blazers

If you’re looking for a go-to autumn jacket, a brown blazer never misses. It's a softer, warmer alternative to black.
JLUXLABEL
Parker Oversized Cotton & Linen Blazer
£61.06
Nordstom
Maje
Fitted Suit Jacket
£189.50£379.00
Maje
Topshop
Oversized Single Breasted Blazer In Chocolate
£66.00
ASOS
Musier Paris
Parys Blazer
£189.00£293.00
Revolve
Nasty Gal
Oversized Belted Faux Leather Jacket
£49.20£82.00
Nasty Gal
Best corduroy blazers

Nothing screams autumn like a cosy textured jacket. Corduroy adds a touch of retro ‘70s cool to your AW rotation.
Bella Freud
Corduroy Bianca Jacket
£675.00
Bella Freud
We The Free | Free People
Everly Cord Blazer
£158.00
Free People
The Kooples
Green Double-breasted Corduroy Jacket In G...
£455.00
The Kooples
Daisy Street
Belted Blazer In Cord Co-ord
£34.99
ASOS
Frankie Shop
Gala Cotton-corduroy Blazer
£130.00£325.00
Net-A-Porter
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.

