This season's hero piece – the knitted polo – is a heady hybrid of two very different but prevailing trends. It makes sartorial sense that the athleisure and '70s trends would come head-to-head at some point, having gained serious momentum over the past few years. The polo top is reminiscent of both the short-sleeved golf shirt and the dagger collar shirts seen on the dance floor of Wigan casino circa 1975.