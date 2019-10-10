This season's hero piece – the knitted polo – is a heady hybrid of two very different but prevailing trends. It makes sartorial sense that the athleisure and '70s trends would come head-to-head at some point, having gained serious momentum over the past few years. The polo top is reminiscent of both the short-sleeved golf shirt and the dagger collar shirts seen on the dance floor of Wigan casino circa 1975.
Herein lies the beauty of the versatile knitted polo shirt: tuck it into a pleated skirt and pair with plimsolls and you have a look suited to the tennis court. Add flared denim, platform boots and gold jewellery and it's time to whack on the Four Tops and take a spin under the disco ball.
On the AW19 catwalks, Alexander Wang brought us traditionally sporty striped numbers with contrasting white collars, while Dior went all ladylike with tight-fitting tops layered under ballgowns and frothy skirts. The polo shows no sign of losing favour for next season, either; at SS20 last month, everyone from ACNE to Fendi via Jacquemus and Lacoste got in on the game.
Our favourites come courtesy of & Other Stories (a dreamy taupe made for autumn) and Fred Perry (classic white). Ahead, we've rounded up the best knitted polo shirts, from the hyper sporty to the vibey '70s.