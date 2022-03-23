At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
This season's hero piece — the knitted polo — is a heady hybrid of two very different but prevailing trends. It makes sartorial sense that the athleisure and '70s trends would come head-to-head at some point, having gained serious momentum over the past few years. The polo top is reminiscent of both the short-sleeved golf shirt and the dagger collar shirts seen on the dance floor of Wigan casino circa 1975.
Herein lies the beauty of the versatile knitted polo shirt: tuck it into a pleated skirt and pair with plimsolls and you have a look suited to the tennis court. Add flared denim, platform boots and gold jewellery and it's time to whack on the Four Tops and take a spin under the disco ball.
This year the polo top is taking inspiration from disco dance floors and the golf course, resulting in a medium weight knit which packs a style punch.
Perhaps the most coveted on the scene is Orseund Iris’ car top, which reimagines vintage vehicle upholstery in a black and white colour palette and sleek lines. If the greaser look isn’t for you, however, consider the high street’s offering.
To take a look at the best knitted polo tops on the market this autumn, click through the slideshow ahead...