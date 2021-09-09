From Polos To Rugby Shirts: Fashion’s Obsession With The School Uniform Lives On

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Fashion has a long history of taking inspiration from the every day and reshaping it into something worth coveting. From designer high-vis and boiler suits to the many rectified iterations of the croc — the shoes synonymous with hospitality uniforms — fashion is far less removed from us regular folk than many would believe.
One instance that has reigned throughout the decades is our penchant for the reimagined school uniform. Not the boujee, hyper-accessorised types you'd catch on the cast of Gossip Girl, but the traditional kind that feels straight out of '90s rom-com: think plaid, tube socks, loafers and, of course, collared shirts.
Popularly the clothing of choice for school uniform sportswear, polo shirts and rugby jerseys have been given a modern rewrite by brands like Acne Studios, Bottega Veneta, Alexa Chung and Prada who have showcased the enduring appeal of uniform style in their 2021 collections.
And the appeal is clear. With the simple addition of a crisp or knitted collar, our basics are given an officewear edge that strikes the challenging balance of 'polshed casual' we strive for.
Comfortable, versatile and usually made from low-maintenance fabrics, these studious staples are making a bee-line for our capsule wardrobes. And given the fact that they're designed to be breathable and durable, they're a perfect addition to your spring wardrobe.
Click through for the versions we're shopping this season.