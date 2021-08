’90s Sportswear Is The Official Uniform Of Quarantine

At this point, '90s fashion trends making a comeback isn’t news to anyone. At the 2020 Grammys, Dua Lipa wore a slinky Alexander Wang two-piece set that was as ‘90s as the blue eyeshadow and diamond choker she paired with it. Later during award season at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party, Emily Ratajkowski chose a similarly ‘90s-style Inamorata co-ord, hers made up of a bandeau bra top and a maxi slip skirt. The rise of brands like Coperni and Dion Lee and the recent uptick in trends from the era, including low-rise trousers and tiny bra tops courtesy of Mugler and chain-mail dresses à la Elizabeth Hurley at Paco Rabanne, have similarly pointed to the resurgence of fashion from the era. But despite what the abundance of ‘90s Instagram accounts out there might have you think, the era wasn’t all Prada mini skirt suits and little black dresses by Calvin Klein. Sportswear also had a (bucket) hat in the game — and, with quarantine steering us away from form-fitting silhouettes and strappy heels, it’s no wonder that our wardrobes of late have taken a turn toward the decade’s sportier styles.