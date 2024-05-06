This Just In: All The New Fashion & Beauty Launches To Know In May

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
As we head into this month, we have one thing on our minds: an endless summer. Sure, we may be well and truly on the slide into winter, the northern hemisphere isn't, which means we're being treated to warm-weather launches that will look mighty fine in the suitcases of anyone who's gearing up for a European summer.
Many of the biggest makeup and fashion launches for May are predictably celebrating our northern friends' ascension into the warmer months, with candy-scented fragrances and pink lip tints on the beauty front, and fashion collections that feature bold prints inspired by sunny holidays.
The Australian fashion scene is also having its moment, with Fashion Week kicking off mid-month to give us a glimpse into the resortwear we'll all be wearing towards the end of the year.
Welcome to the metaphorical buffet breakfast that is this month's exciting beauty and fashion launches — we think there's a little something in here for everyone.