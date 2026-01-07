From ’90s-Cool To Y2k Low Rise, These Are The Denim Trends Defining 2026
Jeans are cultural artefacts; cut, rise, flare and wash are all codes that speak to cultural shifts. In 2025, denim delivered plenty of memorable cultural moments. There was the good — like KATSEYE’s buzzy, viral Better In Denim campaign with GAP and Addison Rae’s Y2K-inspired collaboration with Lucky Brand Jeans. And then there was… that American Eagle commercial (enough said). In 2026, we’re looking ahead to the denim trends that will be on everyone’s lips — for the right reasons.
Some trends from the past year will carry over — like the barrel-leg jean, with its perfect blend of roomy comfort and sculptural design — while others will newly emerge. “While we don’t have a crystal ball, we do anticipate that comfort and nostalgia will be driving principles for trends [next year],” Jill Guenza, VP of Levi’s Women’s Design, tells Refinery29 Australia. But it's not just about the aesthetics of nostalgia. "It’s about ease," adds Liz Roberts, Founder of cult denim label One Teaspoon. "It’s about dressing with instinct, rather than rules." Amen to that. Ahead, we break down 8 denim trends we'll be seeing in 2026.