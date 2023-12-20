39 Summer Outfits That Can Go From Beach To Bar

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All products are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Summer is a time for lounging and sipping ice-cold drinks by the water, and our style choices should match that same laid-back attitude. We need warm-weather outfits that work at the beach and by the pool, but also to roam around town, to brunch, and everything in between — and that look good while we’re at it.
Luckily, outfit inspo isn’t hard to come by, courtesy of both our IG feeds and the biggest summer fashion trends of the season. Maybe now is when you’ll try out a new aesthetic, opt for a seasonal print you would have shied away from last year, or go for something a little more classic. Whatever you decide, there’s something for everyone.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up just a few Instagram-approved looks that can help you get started.