17 Beach Outfits That Can Go From The Pool To Brunch

Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration — say: beach outfits for a pool party— to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. We supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
Summer is a time for lounging and sipping ice-cold drinks by the water, and our style choices should match that same laid-back attitude. We need warm-weather outfits that work at the beach and by the pool, but also to roam around town, to brunch, and everything in between — and that look good while we’re at it.
Luckily, outfit inspo isn’t hard to come by, courtesy of both our IG feeds and the biggest summer fashion trends of the season. Maybe now is when you’ll try out the mermaidcore aesthetic yourself, embrace the many crochet options that are available, opt for a seasonal print you would have shied away from last year, or go for something a little more classic. Whatever you decide, there’s something for everyone.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up just a few Instagram-approved looks that can help you get started.