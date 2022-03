The only issue with that — other than the problem of living with 'hard pants' again — is that the completely unpredictable Aussie weather means that outfit planning for the beginning of autumn isn't without its difficulties. With running upstairs to throw on a jumper no longer an option, we're welcoming back the capsule wardrobe for work. Happily, plenty of stylish people on the Internet have already kickstarted our desire for smart autumnal style, inspiring us with versatile wardrobe pieces that make getting dressed feel like less of a slog.