September brings with it thoughts of back-to-school fashion and, for the workforce among us, a potentially long-awaited return to office normalcy. Be it a few days here and there or a looming date marked in the calendar, going back to a pre-pandemic work environment feels quietly momentous – not least because it heralds the return of real, meeting-appropriate attire.
What's more, the completely unpredictable British weather means that outfit planning for late summer to early autumn isn't without its difficulties. With running upstairs to throw on a jumper no longer an option, we're welcoming back the capsule work wardrobe. Happily, plenty of stylish people on the internet have already kickstarted our desire for smart September style, making choosing those versatile pieces a whole lot easier.
Whether you want to inject some personality into your corporate clothing or update your beloved WFH aesthetic for co-work space re-entry, we’ve scoured social media to find the best ‘fits on offer this season. With autumn on the approach, these water-cooler-adjacent looks are perfect for humid morning commutes and chillier post-5pm drinks.
To tap into the best back-to-office outfits and shop the looks, click through the slideshow ahead...
