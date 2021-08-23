Ready Or Not, Autumn Nail Polish Is Here

Easing into a new season feels a bit less intimidating when you start small. No need to pull out all your sweaters just yet or grab your boots from storage. If you are excited about autumn, start at your next manicure appointment: Choose a nail polish that feels a little bit autumnal, whatever that means to you.
The cool thing about the nail colour trends of the moment is that there are so many options. If you've been loving reds and corals, maybe pick a warm, rich terracotta. If you're thinking dark, try a glossy amethyst with a hint of sparkle. Or, if you're influenced by TikTok, shop the mint-green Gucci bottle that's been all over your FYP.
To see and shop the chicest nail polishes for autumn 2021, scroll though the galley ahead.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.