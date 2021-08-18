Ready Or Not, Fall Nail Polish Is Here

Easing into a new season feels a bit less intimidating when you start small. No need to pull out all your sweaters just yet or grab your boots from storage. If you are excited about fall, start at your next manicure appointment: Choose a nail polish that feels a little bit autumnal, whatever that means to you.
The cool thing about the nail-color trends of the moment is that there are so many options. If you've been loving reds and corals, maybe pick a warm, rich terracotta. If you're thinking dark, try a glossy amethyst with a hint of sparkle. Or, if you're influenced by TikTok, shop the mint-green Gucci bottle that's been all over your FYP.
To see and shop the chicest nail polishes for fall 2021, scroll though the galley ahead.
