Cranberry Chrome To Snowglobe Cat Eye: 17 Must-Try Winter Nail Trends
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For most of us, winter is when creativity stalls. Shorter days, darker nights, and sub-zero temperatures don’t exactly fuel the imagination. But the nail artists of the world seem unfazed by the winter blues, using the chilliest season as a springboard for their coolest designs.
This month alone, we’ve spotted cranberry chrome — both block color and French tips — plus nails drenched in so much glitter they resemble the inside of a snowglobe.
If you’re after inspiration for your next nail set, look no further than these 17 manicure trends, whatever your budget or nail length.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Mulled Wine Tortoiseshell
Thanks to nail artist Grethel, traditional tortoiseshell nails have had an upgrade just in time for the holidays. This mulled-wine shade makes the print feel more subtle and undeniably festive, yet still wearable well beyond party season.
Blue Moon
These split ombré nails are like an optical illusion, evoking the shadowy winter moon. We especially love the gradient, which seamlessly blends midnight and baby blue. Nail artist Brittney Ellen explains that the ombré is flipped on the French tip to trick the eye.
Cranberry Chrome
Who would’ve thought that dusting a little translucent chrome powder over glossy burgundy gel polish could create such a deliciously wintry set? We love the icy finish created by Sophie Crothers.
Frosted Tips
This look by Bryony Howell nails three trends in one: elongated French tips, pastel glitter, and color-changing nail gems.
Polka-dot Tights
With its sheer base, border detail that creates the illusion of seams, and glossy polka dots, this all-black design by @beautyspotbyelena looks just like a pair of designer tights.
Iced Cat Eye
Nail artist San Sung Kim shows that grey nails don’t have to be dull. The cat-eye effect and glistening decals create the illusion of frost, while the fiery tips add warmth.
Polar Plum
If you prefer to keep things simple but are bored of burgundy, try polar plum — a deep, plummy shade that looks especially delicious under a glossy top coat. This set by Julia Diogo is beautiful. Try the look at home with Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Confident Queen.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Dipped Tips
If all-out sparkle isn’t your thing, try subtly dipped tips à la Bryony Howell. We love the mix of organic khaki and sparkly gold, hitting two winter trends in one.
Glass French Tips
The way this red cat-eye polish has been manouvered by the magnet makes the tips look like crystal glass. We especially love the exaggerated almond shape created by @luxuryby_jemm.
Cherry Mocha
Lauren’s cherry mocha nails are accented with a molten gold French tip, tiny beads, and reflective cellophane that resembles shattered glass, all on a nude base.
Candy-Cane Stripes
Who’d have guessed that striping glossy burgundy polish over a nude cat-eye shade would create this candy-cane effect? This set by @_h.collective is giving humbugs in the best way.
Silk Cat Eye
This midnight cat-eye shade looks just like a pair of luxurious silk pajamas, with the gem-encrusted accent nail as the cherry on top. Props to Maisie Jackson.
Cat-Eye Torties
These cat-eye torties by @_citre are like staring into a roaring fire, with bright orange ember tones and ashy shades scattered across the nail.
Onyx Nails
Manicurist Julia Diogo calls this glossy onyx shade the “winter nude.” A swipe of glossy top coat takes it from meh to mesmerizing. Recreate the look at home using OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Nail Polish in Black Onyx and Infinite Shine Gel-like Top Coat.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Giftbox Nails
These cat-eye beauties by @nail_mule draw inspiration from the art of gift-wrapping, featuring dainty bows and tartan prints. Seriously stunning.
Snowglobe Cat-Eye Nails
Hélène Gomis layers a silver cat-eye polish over a pink-nude base, then adds black polka dots to create a manicure that looks like a freshly shaken snowglobe. We’re obsessed.
Argyle Nails
Argyle nails — like this set by Oksana Zarova — take inspiration from fashion’s coziest print of the moment: argyle, of course. With overlapping diamond shapes and graphic lines, it’s the ultimate winter-coded look.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT