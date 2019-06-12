Story from Fashion

The Best Raincoats For A British Summer

Esther Newman
Designed by Anna Jay.
Us Brits supposedly have over 100 words for rain – hardly surprising, given that ours is one of the wettest countries in the world. And since summer doesn't seem to be on schedule so far for 2019, it's time to round up the best raincoats for a damp, dreary day.
These are not the bland and shapeless raincoats that your mum forced you to pack for your Duke of Edinburgh expedition. SS19's offerings are a riot of colour (pink at Emilia Wickstead, sky blue at Alexachung, pillar-box red at Burberry and sunshine yellow at Marc Jacobs) and sport everything from plaid and iridescent shimmer to oversized pockets and neon snake print.
Working with Icelandic heritage and outdoor wear brand 66°North, Ganni offers some of the coolest (and most durable) raincoats, which are also lightweight enough for layering. Rains is a new, more budget-friendly favourite, with jackets in pastels, holographics and slick black.
Check out our pick of British summer-ready raincoats. You never know, you might even find yourself longing for a rainy day...
