Story from Fashion

A Minimalist Summer Wardrobe That’s Anything But Boring

Ebony-Renee Baker
Designed by Dionne Pajarillaga.
For some of us, getting dressed in the summer can be a stressful experience. Between baring more skin than you’d normally care to and preparing for cold blasts in the air-conditioned office – not to mention that many of us have to adapt our wardrobes to suit various skin conditions, different abilities and more – it's no easy feat.
There is a solution for a more stress-free start to the days ahead: applying a minimal styling approach to your wardrobe. Minimalism has its share of issues but limiting your wardrobe to fewer, more versatile pieces is not just a more convenient approach, it’s also more cost-effective and cuts down on textile waste, too.
Advertisement
From fave minimalist brands like COS and Everlane to Scandi cult labels such as A Day's March and Numph, achieving the perfect capsule(ish) wardrobe takes a few smart selections and a less-is-more mindset. To help you out with yours, here are some pieces that – in our opinion – work effortlessly together.

The go-to top

The go-to top is more often than not the hero piece of any outfit. The best minimal iterations to snap up are versatile, easily worn from day to night and to any event. Instantly elevate your look by stacking necklaces and earrings, and pair with shorts or jeans for a more casual take.
Shop This
Zara
Knit Top With Straight Neckline
£29.99
Zara
Shop This
Whistles
Saskia Crinkle Strappy Top
£59.00
Whistles
Shop This
Vince
Rib Trim Muscle Tee
£125.00
Vince

The wear-to-any-event trousers

There are three questions to ask yourself when sourcing your ideal pair of trousers: How many tops can I wear with them? Will they pair effortlessly with the majority of my shoes? Are they timeless enough that I can wear them for several seasons to come? COS, A Day's March and Aligne have created styles that tick all three boxes.
Shop This
COS
High-waisted Wide-leg Trousers
£79.00
COS
Shop This
A Day's March
Stopes Elastic Waist Tencel Trousers
£90.00
A Day's March
Shop This
Aligne
Tailored Straight-leg Trouser
£48.00£80.00
Aligne

The everyday skirt

There's no denying that an everyday skirt is the perfect alternative to trousers, especially as the heat rises and your thighs need a bit more breathing room. So go ahead and add a wrap, denim or crepe skirt to your roster of slip midis.
Shop This
Mango
Wrap Print Skirt
£25.99
Mango
Shop This
Numph
Sisylle Skirt
£61.50£82.00
Numph
Shop This
H&M
Calf-length Skirt
£24.99
H&M

The slip-on-and-go dress

Sourcing several slip-on-and-go summer dresses is no mean feat. The key to success? Don't be tempted to over-buy as you won't wear all of them. Instead look for transitional styles that you can wear for both work and play.
Advertisement
Shop This
Omnes
Rosalyn Mini Dress
£55.00
Omnes
Shop This
Deiji Studios
The Double Tie Organic Cotton-poplin Wrap ...
£153.00
Net-A-Porter
Shop This
ASOS DESIGN Curve
Racer Front Ribbed Midi Tank Dress
£20.00
ASOS

The carry-through-seasons bag

Here's the rub: no one really needs 12 different handbags. If you're looking to keep things easy-breezy, opt for a style that you can tuck under your arm and go. Better yet, pick a carry-through-seasons bag that'll hold all your essentials.
Shop This
Eudon Choi
Cindy Bag Ecru
£180.00
Eudon Choi
Shop This
Charles & Keith
Crescent Hobo Bag
£85.00
Charles & Keith
Shop This
THEMOIRè
Bios Nylon
£292.00
THEMOIRè

The wear-forever footwear

When it comes to minimalist dressing, it's essential to add timeless footwear to your repertoire. Seek out neutral tones, comfort-fusing details and buttery leathers that are easy to style.
Shop This
Everlane
The Italian Leather Tourist Heel
£166.00
Everlane
Shop This
Good News
Opal Unisex Trainers
£124.00
Good News
Shop This
Teva
Teva Zymic Sandals
£70.00
Arket

More from Fashion

R29 Original Series

Advertisement