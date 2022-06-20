A Minimalist Summer Wardrobe That’s Anything But Boring

For some of us, getting dressed in the summer can be a stressful experience. Between baring more skin than you’d normally care to and preparing for cold blasts in the air-conditioned office – not to mention that many of us have to adapt our wardrobes to suit various skin conditions, different abilities and more – it's no easy feat.
There is a solution for a more stress-free start to the days ahead: applying a minimal styling approach to your wardrobe. Minimalism has its share of issues but limiting your wardrobe to fewer, more versatile pieces is not just a more convenient approach, it’s also more cost-effective and cuts down on textile waste, too.
From fave minimalist brands like COS and Everlane to Scandi cult labels such as A Day's March and Numph, achieving the perfect capsule(ish) wardrobe takes a few smart selections and a less-is-more mindset. To help you out with yours, here are some pieces that – in our opinion – work effortlessly together.
The go-to top
The go-to top is more often than not the hero piece of any outfit. The best minimal iterations to snap up are versatile, easily worn from day to night and to any event. Instantly elevate your look by stacking necklaces and earrings, and pair with shorts or jeans for a more casual take.
The wear-to-any-event trousers
There are three questions to ask yourself when sourcing your ideal pair of trousers: How many tops can I wear with them? Will they pair effortlessly with the majority of my shoes? Are they timeless enough that I can wear them for several seasons to come? COS, A Day's March and Aligne have created styles that tick all three boxes.
The everyday skirt
There's no denying that an everyday skirt is the perfect alternative to trousers, especially as the heat rises and your thighs need a bit more breathing room. So go ahead and add a wrap, denim or crepe skirt to your roster of slip midis.
The slip-on-and-go dress
Sourcing several slip-on-and-go summer dresses is no mean feat. The key to success? Don't be tempted to over-buy as you won't wear all of them. Instead look for transitional styles that you can wear for both work and play.
The carry-through-seasons bag
Here's the rub: no one really needs 12 different handbags. If you're looking to keep things easy-breezy, opt for a style that you can tuck under your arm and go. Better yet, pick a carry-through-seasons bag that'll hold all your essentials.
The wear-forever footwear
When it comes to minimalist dressing, it's essential to add timeless footwear to your repertoire. Seek out neutral tones, comfort-fusing details and buttery leathers that are easy to style.