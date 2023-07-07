ADVERTISEMENT
Ever stand in front of your jam-packed wardrobe, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration to help you see your wardrobe in a new way — say: using the wrong shoe theory. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. We supply you with enough outfit ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
If your FYP looks anything like ours, then you’ve been seeing TikTok after TikTok of people styling outfits with shoes that appear to be aesthetic opposites — at least on the surface. Dubbed the “wrong shoe theory” by stylist Allison Bornstein, it’s the idea that you should wear a shoe that would traditionally be considered antithetical to your given outfit to create a more interesting look. Think: flip-flops with tailored trousers, heels with sweatpants, dad trainers with maxi dresses, or any other combo that sounds "wrong" when you think of it, but, in practice, is just…right.
There's a method to the madness, and it’s approved by fashion’s most stylish insiders.
Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few Instagrammable takes on the theory that will help inspire your own wrong shoe looks.
