10 Floral Dress & Trainer Combos For Your Autumn Transition

We’ve long since accepted florals for spring; a sartorial moment, that, however cliched, comes around every year. But one that is less prevalent and arguably more fun to play with, is – you guessed it – floral prints for autumn, baby! As we approach a new season (which, PSA: doesn’t technically begin until 22 September), we're moving away from heatwave dressing and towards fair-weather trends like biker chic and Coastal Grandmother Autumn. And as we slowly start to transition our wardrobes, we're here to remind you that there truly aren't any steadfast rules to dressing for a season.
This month and beyond, don't be afraid to keep your florals at the front of your wardrobe. From dresses offered in various prints and fits (like Reformation's Frasier Dress and Reiss's Livia), to unique statement pieces (like Collusion's graffiti-style mini, and Damson Madder's busy textured maxi), there's far more than a handful of floral prints to consider.
To help you pinpoint the right floral prints for your seasonal transition – plus create bold outfits that are anything but romantic – we’ve styled 10 floral dress and trainers combos that are sure to provide outfits for days. Then, when the cooler weather eventually does hit, style out your looks with a leather or denim jacket, blazer or comfy knit.
