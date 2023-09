The sea is calling this spring. This season though, designers aren't just inspired by the mythical creatures that live underwater. Instead, they seemed fascinated by the shells left over after a storm, treasures found after a shipwreck, and more dishevelled iterations of mermaidcore — characterised by raw edges, fringing and barely-there crochet netted pieces woven with glittering beads, as seen at Feben Susan Fang , and Yuhan Wang . For a more literal take, look to Hector Maclean who offered a ‘shipwrecked dress’ (ruffled strips of sheer material that looked like they’ve been tattered by the sea) and a pirate-like doublet-style jacket