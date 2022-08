I had a few big-enough scarves at my disposal to test the trend without having to actually invest in it. For the first look, I went for a scarf featuring a boob print from one of my favorite Puerto Rican designers Amanda Forastieri . I paired it with a classic black blazer , denim shorts, and low-heeled sandals for a work day (my current office is a coworking space, so dress codes are not an issue). While the outfit was comfortable at first, I quickly found myself pulling up the top throughout the day to avoid a mishap in public, and wondered many times why I hadn’t thought about using some body tape to make up for the slippery nature of the silky scarf. This made me realize that this trend has no place in my office-ready closet.