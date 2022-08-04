For my final look, I channeled Versace’s baroque-style prints, which have been highly popular over the past few years as the brand has tapped into its signature house code. I chose a black chiffon scarf with a floral print that I was gifted years ago, and paired it with wide-leg trousers and black sandals for a night out at a bar. To make the all-black outfit more summer-appropriate, I added a straw clutch. This one made me second guess my initial reservations about the scarf top. Not only did it feel like a grown-up version of the '00s look, but the chiffon fabric stayed on much better, making it a lot more comfortable to wear.