Versace
Fashion
J.Lo Will Be Honored At The CFDA Awards
by
Channing Hargrove
More from Versace
Fashion
Taylor Swift Dazzles In Versace At The Golden Globes
Landon Peoples
Jan 7, 2019
Fashion
Michael Kors Finalizes Its Versace Buy (& What That Means For You)
Landon Peoples
Jan 2, 2019
Fashion
Here's Everything You Missed At The Versace Show In NYC Last Night
Landon Peoples
Dec 3, 2018
Fashion
Michael Kors Will Buy Versace For $2 Billion
In July, when Michael Kors bought Jimmy Choo for $1.2 billion dollars, we wondered what that meant for business. Would Choo add lower-priced (read: more
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
At Versace, '90s Supermodel Shalom Harlow Returns To The Runway
As fashion wades through waters of an identity crisis, some designers are swimming against the tide while others are swimming free. Those of the indie, or
by
Landon Peoples
Pop Culture
Can You Imagine Blake Lively As Queen Cersei In
Game Of Thron...
The 2018 Met Gala was a parade of celebs who were doing the most, and we loved seeing the over-the-top Catholic looks just as much as we loved the gossip
by
Meagan Fredette
Fashion
A Catalogue Of The Most Catholic Runway References
The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute is taking us to church this Met Gala. On May 7, fashion and religion join for the museum's latest
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Have You Even
Seen
Donatella Versace's Instagram?
For Donatella Versace, extraness is a way of life. And we say that with utmost love and respect: In fact, her level of extra is so fabulous, it's
by
Landon Peoples
TV Shows
The Most Outrageous Lies Andrew Cunanan Has Told On
American ...
Darren Criss, who plays Andrew Cunanan on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, did a lot of press ahead of the show's premiere, but
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Donatella Just Announced That Versace Will Go Fur-Free
Versace is to join a growing list of design houses that have announced the ban of fur in future collections. In an interview for The Economist's 1843
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
More Details On This Year's Met Gala Have Been Revealed
Ahead of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s largest Costume Institute exhibition to date (which opens in May), the fashion industry's key players met with
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Milan Street Style Is An A-To-Z Lesson In Italian Designers
If you're wondering whether every person in Milan owns a Gucci Marmont bag or Princetown velvet slippers, we're right there with you. As the third stretch
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Fashion
Donatella Says We've All Been Pronouncing Versace Wrong
Fashion words are notoriously difficult to pronounce, and unless you hear the names of certain luxury labels spoken, rather than just written down, it's
by
Natalie Gil
Fashion
Cardi B Just Landed Her First Major Fashion Magazine Cover
Not to be redundant or anything, but at this point there's no getting around the fact that the fashion industry is fully enamored with one Belcalis
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
5 Firsts Gianni Versace Contributed To Fashion
Long before designers were iconic brands independent of their “day jobs,” there was Gianni Versace, an Italian man who, as The New York Times so
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Oprah Knows She Is Fash-On, Not Fash-Off
Oprah Winfrey is truly living her best life. On the heels of receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes earlier this month, her inspiring
by
Channing Hargrove
TV Shows
The Undeniable Power Of Donatella Versace In
American Crime S...
If the premiere episode of The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story focused on the violent shooting of Gianni Versace on the front steps
by
Anne Cohen
TV Shows
The Versace Family Calls
The Assassination Of Gianni Versace<...
For the first time since American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace was announced, the Versace family has released a statement addressing
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Saoirse Ronan’s Dress "Is Not About Sex, It’s About Strength"
Long before the call to wear black to the Golden Globes went out to show solidarity with Time’s Up, actress Saoirse Ronan wanted to use the red carpet
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Which Of 2017's Biggest Fashion Moments Got You Talking?
Fashion by definition is about change and newness, but 2017 was a year particularly marked by significant upheaval, launches, closures, and industry
by
Alice Casely-Hayford
Models
Kaia Gerber Stars In Versace Campaign 30 Years After Her Mother
In September, a collection of fashion's original supermodels gathered together on the runway to pay homage to the late Gianni Versace for the 20th
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Sequins Dominated The 2017 Fashion Awards Red Carpet
It was an emotional year for the Fashion Awards, with Naomi Campbell paying tribute to the legendary designer Azzedine Alaïa, who passed away last month,
by
Georgia Murray
Fashion
Rihanna Is Hosting The 2018 Met Gala (& The Theme Is So Good)
Update: Early Wednesday morning, Vogue officially announced the theme for the 2018 Met Gala is “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
To Celebrate The 20th Anniversary Of Gianni Versace's Death,...
From left to right: Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, and Helena Christensen. There they stood, like statues; there they
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
How To (Mis)Pronounce Your Favorite Fashion Labels
Earlier this week, Brits finally received the answer to a much debated question: How on earth do you pronounce Primark? The budget retailer's name may be
by
Us
Fashion
Donatella Versace, Model Whisperer, Lip Syncs For Her Life To Bru...
Disclaimer: If you don't watch RuPaul's Drag Race, then chances are you probably won't understand most of the lingo of this post. But, we'll try to link
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
'Gianni's Girls' Remember The Designer 20 Years Af...
It's been 20 years since the death of Gianni Versace. In 1997, the designer was tragically murdered on the steps of his Miami mansion, and the fashion
by
Landon Peoples
TV Shows
Darren Criss Has The Best Story About How He Landed
American ...
Thanks to Glee, Darren Criss was already a member of Ryan Murphy's circles before being cast in American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace.
by
Meghan De Maria
Fashion
Zayn's Collection For Versus Versace Is Finally Here
First announced back in October 2016, Zayn Malik's capsule collection for Versus Versace has finally landed. The sporty offering, designed by the former
by
Meagan Fredette
TV Shows
Katrina: American Crime Story
Has Been Postponed
There's bad news ahead for fans looking forward to the Katrina installment of American Crime Story. Its production has been delayed until early 2018,
by
Meghan De Maria
