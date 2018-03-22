Darren Criss, who plays Andrew Cunanan on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, did a lot of press ahead of the show's premiere, but it's an interview with Buzzfeed's AM to DM that I can't stop thinking about. Watching the series back, Criss said parts of the season felt "as if we're watching one of Andrew's own delusions." That's what so much of the show is about, really. Not just the murder, but the lies that surround it, and perhaps more poignantly, the lies Cunanan told himself that got him in this position.
But that's a little more nuanced than I'm trying to get right now. I'll leave his psyche up to the phycologists out there, and instead focus on what's really entertaining: the crazy, batshit lies Cunanan spouts to his friends and acquaintances in order to seem cool. It's almost impressive how brazenly the character ignores the truth, confidently contradicting scenes we just saw happen.
I guess that's why Criss definitely, truly deserves an Emmy (you can fight me on that). The actor so convincingly delivers these lies that you, the viewer, start questioning the truth. That's why I've made sure to fact-check these claims against Cunanan's own life story — or at least, the claims he hasn't already contradicted himself. He has certainly had a wild life (and death), but there are some things that are too outrageous to be true, even for a killer.
Despite the 10-episode arc, I'm worried we may never know what really went on inside Cunanan's brain, and even if the show tells us, is that just another delusion? Your guess is as good as mine, but ahead are the most outrageous things the character has said that we know for certain never happened.
