Darren Criss, who plays Andrew Cunanan on The Assassination of Gianni Versace : American Crime Story, did a lot of press ahead of the show's premiere, but it's an interview with Buzzfeed's AM to DM that I can't stop thinking about. Watching the series back, Criss said parts of the season felt "as if we're watching one of Andrew's own delusions." That's what so much of the show is about, really. Not just the murder, but the lies that surround it, and perhaps more poignantly, the lies Cunanan told himself that got him in this position