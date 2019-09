From the title, you can extrapolate that this season of Ryan Murphy’s show, which premieres Wednesday 17th January, will focus on the murder of the fashion designer Gianni Versace by a 27-year-old man named Andrew Cunanan , who had killed four people earlier that year. The show begins with the titular murder, which took place outside Versace’s Miami mansion. Each episode beyond that swirls into Cunanan’s and Versace’s pasts, and pans out to the larger cultural context behind the murders — namely, the treatment of the gay community in the ‘90s.