Paradise Is A Hit Because Sterling K. Brown Is The Hero TV Needs

“Don’t underestimate joy and shit,” Presley says to Cal’s son Jeremy, who she has a crush on, during the town’s carnival. His band is playing at the event just days after his dad’s passing (which Sinatra and the other billionaires are trying to play off as not a murder) and he’s convinced playing songs when things are absolutely not OK is insincere. The importance of the “joy and shit” Presley emphasizes can also sum up the allure of Paradise. In Episode 7, we're finally given the backstory as to how Dr. Teri Rogers-Collins didn’t make the plane at the end of the world and proof that she is, in fact, still alive and living amidst survivors outside the walls built by billionaires and Sinatra’s secrets. The episode is devastating and I cried so hard my head hurt for hours, but it’s also such a stunning showcase of Brown’s talent — his single tear game is going to go down in history right alongside Viola Davis’s snotty cry — and the way a really good episode of TV can change the chemistry of your brain. In its penultimate episode, Paradise pushed us to think about what humanity will succumb to if the climate crisis we’ve been so warned about hits its brink. It forced us to reckon with what happens when billionaires hoarding money run the government. And it made us face the lengths people would go to save themselves, including disregarding the lives of their neighbors, their coworkers, their friends.