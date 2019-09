Ginny Baker (Kylie Bunbury), the star of Pitch, is good at baseball. She’s tall and strong, built like an athlete but looks like a movie star. The 23-year-old has a mean screwball throw — which has earned her a reputation in the minor-league games before the show’s pilot begins. From the time that Baker’s dark, curly hair and brown skin fill the screen in Pitch’s first few moments to her entrance into the locker room of the San Diego Padres, Pitch wants you to understand that its star has committed the gravest of all the cardinal sins: She’s better than the boys.Baker’s talent is, through the course of the first episode, squandered and questioned and then proven a couple times over. As far as baseball shows go, this one seems fairly realistic where the sport is concerned. I've never been able to keep my eyes open during a baseball game (it's boring; I don't have the patience to argue this), but I can see the discord between the optics of Pitch's team and the makeup of baseball's teams in real life . Cuban players are making and unmaking baseball's white American canon in real time — in a way that's fascinating even to me , someone who really can't appreciate the sport — and that dialogue is missing from Pitch's baseball diamond. Instead, it turns its eyes to the toxic culture of a boys' club.Moments before Baker walks into that locker room, she knows she’s not welcome there. She can already sense that familiar silence when a room full of men isn’t exactly clear how to respond to a woman's presence. She’s been plucked from the minor leagues to start for the San Diego MLB team, and its bespectacled owner has come down to greet her. “Your teammates are all eager to meet you,” he says politely. But Baker already knows the truth. “No, they’re not. Ticketing and sales people — they're excited to meet me,” she clarifies. “My teammates? Seventy-five percent think I’m the next San Diego chicken, the other 25% just want to see me shower. And I bet your manager thinks you should have called up [another player] instead of me. But none of that matters, you know why? Because today I’m a starting pitcher for the San Diego Padres.”