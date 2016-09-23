There’s a certain feeling that wells up when you’ve just entered a room you were never supposed to be in. These rooms never have an overt warning sign; it’s just an unspoken rule set by the people who built it: Obviously, this place belongs to us and only us.



I’ve felt it in frat houses and conference rooms, and sometimes even heard the protests — that sweet sound of people shifting uncomfortably in their seats. They don’t know what to make of someone who, because of some combination of race, gender, class, or sex, wasn’t ever supposed to make it inside their bastion of [insert privilege here] power. Pitch, Fox's new show about a Black woman who is a starting pitcher for an MLB team, confronts that feeling a lot — its lead character isn't embraced by the hyper-masculine universe of the MLB, and her teammates won't let her forget it.

