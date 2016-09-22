She's also gotten some helpful insight from another woman who might know a thing or two about writing a cookbook, raising a family, and being married to someone who's kind of a big deal.



"I love Chrissy Teigen," Curry says. "She doesn’t care about what people think, she eats the food that she wants to eat, she is who she is. When she was pregnant and released her cookbook, I was just starting my own book and nursing Ryan. It wasn't so much that Chrissy was always giving me all this advice; she just got what I was trying to do. Having a friend that could relate to me put me at ease and let me know: It’s gonna work out."



The Seasoned Life is just the beginning of Curry's food career: Starting October 22, she'll be in living rooms on Saturday afternoons with her new Food Network Show, Ayesha's Homemade — a dream she's had since falling asleep watching the Food Network as a little girl.



"I love food, because it evokes emotions and brings people together, but I also don’t take it too seriously," she says. "I think cooking should be easy and fun. And you should be able to enjoy your company while you're cooking, so I'll have my friends and family on as guests. And I put them to work — if you come to my house and I'm still cooking, you're helping me!"



A book. A cooking show. Curry promises these are just the appetizers. There will be more additions to the menu, including Gather, a food-delivery service set to launch later this fall. There's also a possibility she'll have more mouths to feed sooner rather than later. "We definitely want another kid," she says. "It'll be okay if it's a girl or a boy. But at this point, I have a feeling we'd probably get another girl!"



Right now, Curry is treating The Seasoned Life like her youngest baby. She promises that even the most novice chef can get something out of it. "In college, Steph once made me overcooked cream of wheat with way too much salt," she says. "He is not a cook and even he was able to accomplish some of my recipes."



The best part? "If you mess something up," she says, "you can always try again."

