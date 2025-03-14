It's unclear what came first, the intense scrutiny or the uncoolness. I've seen the same affect in my most worldly, cultured friends — the ones who have anxiety but try to cover it by being good at absolutely everything. I have no idea if the same is true of Markle. Just like anyone else talking about her on the Internet, I do not know her. My interpretations are as much projections as anyone else's. But lemme tell you: After watching Episode 5 I am convinced I can salt bake a fish, and I am actually going to try. Maybe she didn't connect with everyone through With Love, Meghan — but she connected with me, at least a little bit. And for a show like this, I think that’s enough.