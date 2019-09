On Wednesday night, Darren Criss debuted one of his most high-profile roles yet as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story . It's also his most intense role to date — an unhinged serial killer — that's expertly delivered by someone who, up until now, has kept things pretty lighthearted. For many people, however, this might be the first time you're seeing the 30-year-old actor. His role in ACS is garnering much more press than any of his other work, and to those finally getting on board: welcome! The Darren Criss fan club has been waiting for you.