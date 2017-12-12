As we head into 2018, it’s only fair to look at the year we’re leaving behind. It was 365 days of oftentimes stressful, regressive politics, but that’s not all 2017 was. The year also pushed the culture forward, and a lot of that was thanks to television.
As we saw with the 2017 Emmys, this was the year of the woman on TV. So, it’s only fair to look at the last twelve months of television through the lens of “What really slayed the game for ladies everywhere?” Thankfully, the answer is a lot.
In celebration of women’s dominance in the medium, we chose the 17 best shows for ladies everywhere of 2017. And then, we ranked them. Keep reading to find out which show reigns supreme — is your favorite No. 1?
