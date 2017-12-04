“The President had a positive call with Judge Roy Moore during which they discussed the state of the Alabama Senate race and the President endorsed Judge Moore’s campaign,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said in a statement.
Moore has been accused of molesting a 14-year-old girl and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old when he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. But Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault himself, went ahead with his endorsement anyway.
While the president might support Moore, his daughter Ivanka might feel differently. In mid-November, she reacted to the allegations and told the Associated Press: "There's a special place in hell for people who prey on children. I've yet to see a valid explanation and I have no reason to doubt the victims' accounts."
Five years ago, there's a chance Trump might have agreed with her. In 2012, he called former Rep. Anthony Weiner a "pervert" after the disgraced politician rejoined Twitter. (Weiner is now a convicted sex offender who is serving time in federal prison.)
"Pervert alert. @RepWeiner is back on twitter," he wrote. "All girls under the age of 18, block him immediately."
Pervert alert. @RepWeiner is back on twitter. All girls under the age of 18, block him immediately.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2012
"Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!" Trump tweeted.
Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders...& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said earlier this year that the president's tweets should be considered official statements. Moore responded with a tweet of his own, saying he was "thankful for President Trump's support."
In light of the allegations, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee pulled their support for Moore's campaign. And several top Republicans, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, had previously asked him to step aside. However, McConnell seemed to be singing a different tune this past weekend as the polls showed the race will be specially close. On ABC's This Week, the leader said he would "let the people of Alabama make the call" in the state's December 12 special election.
