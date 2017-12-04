President Donald Trump officially endorsed Republican candidate Roy Moore, despite the child molestation and sexual misconduct allegations against him.
At least six women have accused Moore, who is vying for a U.S. Senate seat representing Alabama, of pursuing relationships with them when they were teens and he was an assistant district attorney in his 30s. One of the women said that when she was 14 she had one encounter with Moore that turned sexual in nature, even though the age of consent in Alabama was 16 at the time. Another woman alleges that Moore sexually assaulted her when she was 16. Moore denies the allegations.
Advertisement
Trump, who himself has faced allegations of sexual assault, offered his most explicit show support for Moore yet on a tweet posted Monday morning.
"Democrats refusal to give even one vote for massive Tax Cuts is why we need Republican Roy Moore to win in Alabama. We need his vote on stopping crime, illegal immigration, Border Wall, Military, Pro Life, V.A., Judges 2nd Amendment and more. No to Jones, a Pelosi/Schumer Puppet!" Trump tweeted.
Putting Pelosi/Schumer Liberal Puppet Jones into office in Alabama would hurt our great Republican Agenda of low on taxes, tough on crime, strong on military and borders...& so much more. Look at your 401-k’s since Election. Highest Stock Market EVER! Jobs are roaring back!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2017
Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer said earlier this year that the president's tweets should be considered official statements. Moore responded with a tweet of his own, saying he was "thankful for President Trump's support."
In light of the allegations, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Senatorial Committee pulled their support for Moore's campaign. And several top Republicans, such as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan, had previously asked him to step aside. However, McConnell seemed to be singing a different tune this past weekend as the polls showed the race will be specially close. On ABC's This Week, the leader said he would "let the people of Alabama make the call" in the state's December 12 special election.
At least 71% of Alabama Republicans believe Moore's accusers are lying, according to a new poll.
Advertisement