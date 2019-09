Why The Emmys Were Such A Triumph For Women

Master Of None breakout star Lena Waithe is another one of those women who was allowed to put her entire self into her project and was greatly, and historically, rewarded for it. Waithe netted the Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series for Master of None season 2 episode "Thanksgiving," which the actress co-wrote with Aziz Ansari. She is the first Black woman to ever do so . The semi-autobiographical "Thanksgiving" follows Waithe’s character through multiple iterations of the titular holiday over the years, tracking the major milestones in her life as an LGBTQIA Black woman. The installment proves not all women’s stories are the same, so we need as many women making as much content as possible for projects to legitimately connect with viewers. Not only will such a strategy give networks a feel-good moment; they’ll also be rewarded with critical acclaim and more statues to add to their post-Emmys press releases. As television gets more and more cramped — there were 455 scripted series on television in 2016 alone — specific, fresh, and honest storytelling is the only way a series can stand out from the increasingly packed crowd. Women are clearly the ones who can fill this kind of order.