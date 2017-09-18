Why The Emmys Were Such A Triumph For Women

While the 2017 Emmys acting categories, and the multiple high-profile movie stars who won them, are the most obvious example of women’s success this year, the picture becomes even more clear when you look behind the camera. Kidman and Witherspoon took home Emmys for Big Little Lies’ Outstanding Limited Series win because they were both executive producers on the project — not just actresses. This allowed the Hollywood powerhouses to push their vision during production, and make sure Lies dealt seriously with the domestic abuse at the heart of the show’s literary inspiration. "It is a complicated, insidious disease," Kidman said during her acting acceptance speech. "It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy. And by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more." The only reason Lies could "shine a light" on the issue is because of who was making it in the first place.