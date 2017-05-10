1 of 5

The Sex Scene With Luke



In the world of Handmaid’s Tale women aren’t even allowed to go buy oranges by themselves, let alone go out to lunch with a man without their "wings." That’s why the story of June’s romance with Luke is so vital.



We see everything from the really cute moment the couple first met through the tense moment they have sex for the first time. It’s not only important to see what June’s sex life was like when she had complete autonomy of it — viewers also learn she was Luke’s mistress at the beginning of their relationship, until she asked him to leave his wife.



When June and Luke finally consummate their affair there’s an urgency and excitement to it, unlike two of the other "unfaithful" moments of the episode.