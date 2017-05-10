The Handmaid’s Tale is a story about sex, but we didn't seen any consensual sex in the first four episodes Hulu’s newest drama. That all changed in the latest installment of the frighteningly-realistic dystopian drama, "Faithful." Episode five of Handmaid’s Tale deals with four excessively different sex scenes you won’t be able to forget.
Throughout "Faithful," Offred (Elisabeth Moss) — whom I will call June from here on out because that’s what she would want — has sex with her fan-favorite husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle), along with the Commander’s extremely mysterious driver Nick (Max Minghella). She is also raped by the commander in yet another heart-wrenching ceremony scene. Each of these four moments has a major impact on the show.
We broke down each of the scenes and what they mean for both the series and June. Scroll through the gallery to get all the details. Handmaid’s Tale will never be the same after this.
The Sex Scene With Luke
In the world of Handmaid’s Tale women aren’t even allowed to go buy oranges by themselves, let alone go out to lunch with a man without their "wings." That’s why the story of June’s romance with Luke is so vital.
We see everything from the really cute moment the couple first met through the tense moment they have sex for the first time. It’s not only important to see what June’s sex life was like when she had complete autonomy of it — viewers also learn she was Luke’s mistress at the beginning of their relationship, until she asked him to leave his wife.
When June and Luke finally consummate their affair there’s an urgency and excitement to it, unlike two of the other "unfaithful" moments of the episode.
The First Sex Scene With Nick
June’s sexy romp with Luke is cut between the handmaid’s first encounter with Nick, which is orchestrated by a well-meaning Serena Joy. While there was giggling and love and lust with Luke, there’s only mechanical intercourse and a sense of doom with Nick.
There could be little else here, since June is only having illegal sex with Nick to conceive a child, since it’s totally possible the rapist Commander is unable to, no matter how many ceremonies he leads. The scene is meant to remind us of the dire ends women must go to survive in this society and (spoiler alert) notify June that Nick is probably an Eye.
Yes, she technically agrees to having sex with her commander’s driver, but think of all the levels of coercion that went into that decision.
The Second Sex Scene With Nick
This is the one to write home about. After seeing Emily (Alexis Bledel) look "invincible" while breaking the rules and driving a car in town, June decides to have her own fearless moment. And by "fearless moment," I mean hot, consensual sex with Nick.
Although Nick is an Eye, he allows June to take control in his apartment for a few blessed minutes. She removes her forced Puritan cosplay outfit, undresses him, and gets to be on top — the exact position she demanded when sleeping with Luke for the first time. It’s worth noting there are no interspersed looks at Luke, because the handmaid’s dead husband is out of her mind in this scene.
June’s first time with Nick was solely for survival. This time is solely for pleasure.
The "Sex" Scene With The Commander
First of all, can we just call this rapist Fred? Because his name is Fred if "Offred’s" name is supposed to be Offred. So, Fred The Rapist's latest assault of June proves how brazen he’s getting in his coerced relationship with her. Gilead's criminally warped conception "ceremony" is supposed to take place in the wife’s domain, with the Commander having sex with his wife through her handmaid, who’s simply supposed to serve as a vessel for pregnancy. Only this time, Fred takes advantage of the fact Serena Joy can’t comfortably watch her husband penetrate another woman and closes her eyes to avoid seeing most of the assault.
Naturally, Fred takes this opportunity to make passionate eye contact with June and caress her thighs. "I didn’t mind it and I don’t think you did either," he offers later as a smarmy explanation. "I’m sorry, alright? I just find the whole thing so impersonal."
Please remember that if Serena Joy found Fred’s "personal" behavior insulting, it’s June who gets sent to the colonies — where people’s skin sheds off until they die — not Fred. But, that’s how comfortable he’s getting in their late-night study room hang sessions.
