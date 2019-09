First of all, can we just call this rapist Fred? Because his name is Fred if "Offred’s" name is supposed to be Offred. So, Fred The Rapist's latest assault of June proves how brazen he’s getting in his coerced relationship with her. Gilead's criminally warped conception "ceremony" is supposed to take place in the wife’s domain, with the Commander having sex with his wife through her handmaid, who’s simply supposed to serve as a vessel for pregnancy. Only this time, Fred takes advantage of the fact Serena Joy can’t comfortably watch her husband penetrate another woman and closes her eyes to avoid seeing most of the assault.Naturally, Fred takes this opportunity to make passionate eye contact with June and caress her thighs. "I didn’t mind it and I don’t think you did either," he offers later as a smarmy explanation. "I’m sorry, alright? I just find the whole thing so impersonal."Please remember that if Serena Joy found Fred’s "personal" behavior insulting, it’s June who gets sent to the colonies — where people’s skin sheds off until they die — not Fred. But, that’s how comfortable he’s getting in their late-night study room hang sessions.