Of course, we will always have our Constitution to protect our most basic liberties. But will we? In The Handmaid's Tale, we learn that what was supposed to be only a temporary suspension of the Constitution after the terrorist attack preceded the stripping of women's rights. The fact is that we have already proven susceptible to the "desperate times call for desperate measures" siren call of authoritarian action. Our president continues to try to pass an immigration order that is the very definition of the religious discrimination outlawed by our Constitution in the name of national security. So tell me, is it actually so wild to conceive of a future in which we might temporarily curtail women’s reproductive rights in the face of a population crisis, all in the name of the greater good?