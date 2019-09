Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale, which is based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, is a dark dystopian story that doesn't look as dark as the source material. The new world order has been crafted by a hyper-religious ruling class that has stripped women of almost all of their rights in the name of repopulating the Earth under the regime's strict moral code. The regime hangs people in the street — the bodies of intellectuals, members of the LGBTQ community, and even religious figures are left to warn those off on their morning walk of the consequences of "bad behavior." They pluck the eyes of misbehaving women, and mutilate the bodies of lesbians so that they no longer "want what they can't have." It's an ugly, sick world — but the aesthetic is purposefully pretty.