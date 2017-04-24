In the book, Offred takes up an affair of sorts with the Commander, mostly because she has no choice. He literally holds her life in his hands — how could she refuse him? As a reader, I felt total disgust. Here was this older man, tired of his barren wife, using his power to co-opt a subordinate into a sexual relationship. When the Commander looks like Joseph Fiennes, it's a little more complicated. This isn't to say that good-looking men can't be lecherous, or that Offred will necessarily find this particular man attractive, but it does make me wonder if perhaps the show is sending a message. Will Offred feel more conflicted about the affair? Will it complicate things further for her? All those feelings you feel when looking at Fiennes' soulful puppy eyes serve to create a more complex knot of storytelling.