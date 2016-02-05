The Ugly Reality Of A Too Short Maternity Leave

Dear Postpartum Patient,



About 20 years ago, most likely in the fall of 1995, you came to me for a checkup following your C-section. I was a young resident and it was one of my first clinics. You asked me to extend your disability to eight weeks (instead of the customary six weeks) because of your C-section delivery. You didn’t look “disabled” to me, so I told you no, that six weeks would be adequate to recover from your C-section. I’m sure I did a pap smear and sent you on your way with a plan for contraception.



Fast-forward 20 years. Now I know that women who return to work too soon (yes, I now realize that six weeks is too soon!) are at risk for postpartum mood disorders. But back then, I didn’t ask how you were doing emotionally. I didn’t ask you what type of work you do. I didn’t ask if you were breastfeeding. Those details seemed irrelevant me.



My heart breaks years later, as I write this letter of apology. I am so sorry that I didn’t extend the empathy that I feel now. If you were trying to breastfeed after your return to work, I am sure I made it nearly impossible for you to reach the goals you may have had.



When I saw you, I didn’t have much life experience outside of the hospital.