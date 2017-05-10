This privilege check is unsurprisingly delivered by a woman of color. It is often the role of women of color to bring attention to the different ways that women experience and cope with oppression. There is certainly something to be said about the kind of privilege it takes for women like June — white, college-educated, and (formerly) gainfully employed with benefits — to be willing to rage against the machine. Sure, the new Ofglen’s bold stance might be about her own selfish needs. But more than likely, it’s acquiescence — stemming from an understanding that keeping your head down, your mouth shut, and doing whatever it takes to “make the best of it” is required to survive.