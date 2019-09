In case you haven’t heard, The Handmaid’s Tale is pretty bleak . Based on the dystopian novel written by Margaret Atwood in 1985, the show is about a new America where women have been completely disenfranchised and those in their childbearing years have been relegated to become breeders, called Handmaids. In what could only be described as a men’s rights extremist’s wet dream , the American government has been overthrown and replaced by an archaic ordering of gender roles — based on scriptures from the Bible. After binge-watching the first few episodes, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a shook. I’m currently adjusting my savings plan to include a mattress fund and a duplicate passport, just in case. As hard as it may be to think that there is anything good that could come about in the new world order of The Handmaid’s Tale, there is.