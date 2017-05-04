Ironically, the one hopeful thing about The Handmaid’s Tale is also the most unrealistic. We’re supposed to believe that while the United States has descended into gendered dystopia, it is also, somehow, a racial utopia? If this upset of our government was to go down right now, the institutional racism in our country would already have created some sort of power imbalance. Intersectionality obviously isn’t a central part of the story. It’s also hard to imagine that many of the country’s privileged white elites would want to bear children of color. Perhaps race will be addressed in later episodes, but it seems wholly unlikely that there is no racial trouble in this twisted paradise.