I read it after. I somehow got through life having not read the book, and not really being familiar with Margaret Atwood's work in general... What introduced me to the story was the pilot script, which is very well written. There are changes between the book and show, but some details are just so true to the book... I really applaud Bruce for that. In reading the pilot script, I really fell in love with Moira, and after I got cast in the role, that's when I just consumed the book, and found out so much more about who Offred was, what Gilead is, and who Moira was. I'm so happy I came to it afterwards. Before the book, and in my auditions, I could really look at that character fresh, and not put any pressure on myself to be the person who loved the book so much that I didn't want to mess it up. I still don't want to do that! A lot of people put that pressure on me, but I didn't want to put it on myself."