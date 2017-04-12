Before the summer of 2016, OITNB was one of my favorite shows. Not only is it very women-focused, it chronicles the stories of Litchfield’s women prisoners in a way that made me sometimes wish it were an actual anthology series. I loved how it pushed me to my limit with dramatic suspense, and then provided the perfect amount of comic relief. There is joy in the sadness and tears with the laughs. And then there was my actual reason for watching: Poussey. Piper and her panty ring be damned!