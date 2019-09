Making such a racially-charged claim, even in an attempt to help Poussey meet her idol, might have been the end of the road. But Brook and Poussey's bond was stronger than that of most inmates, and the moment became a learning opportunity in their relationship. It forced the two of them to learn a lot more about each others' backgrounds — and it led to Brook creating a Say Anything-inspired gesture to win Poussey back. It's impossible to hate Brook while she's holding an Eminem-playing radio so earnestly.