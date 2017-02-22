When Brook was first introduced on OITNB, we weren't sure exactly where her character would go. We saw her fight with former friend Leanne (Emma Myles) after mocking her Amish past. We saw flashbacks of Brook's desperate attempts to make a change through activism efforts, even when no one seemed to be listening. But her relationship with Poussey grounded Brook's character in the present. And when Poussey died, we all cried along with Brook.