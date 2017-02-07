When Keke Palmer visited The Wendy Williams Show last week, the main highlight was the actress dragging the host for victim-blaming. But another standout of the interview was Palmer admitting that when it comes to dating, she likes “whoever loves [her]” with no respect to gender. It was a great moment of validation for Black girls on the queer spectrum. But what irked me was that just moments later, when Williams gave Palmer relationship advice, she still only referenced Palmer dating “boys and men.” Pop culture, which so often reflects dominant culture, almost always overlooks bisexuality, or any sexual fluidity, in favor of heterosexuality for women. No matter how many famous Black girls come “out,” our relationship practices are always framed as straight in media. Even in my personal life, people read me as straight until they met my girlfriend. Obviously, biphobia and rampant heteronormativity are to blame. But I’d be lying if I said I didn’t wish there were more queer couples of color for me to stan over. I will never not like a picture of Beyoncé and Jay Z being cute together. John Legend and Chrissy Teigen always make my heart melt. Hell, I was even excited when I caught wind that my personal lord and savior Cardi B. might be dating one of the Migos. But I need more. I’m beyond ready for a Black queer couple that embodies both Black girl magic and Black love. I need Syd and SZA to hook up and go by SyZA. If Brittney Griner has her items sorted out after that messy situation with Glory Johnson, I definitely see it for her and Keke Palmer. Their friendship gives me life, but if Willow Smith and Amandla Stenberg decided to date, I wouldn’t be mad. And if there is a god, Nicki Minaj and Amber Rose will finally make good on the dream they sold us back in 2009. Black girls are already setting an example in politics, in fashion, in music, and just about everything else. I think we can lead the charge in love, too.
