After what feels like a lifetime without it, Orange Is The New Black will return in just a few weeks on Friday, June 9. Netflix gave fans a taste of what to expect from OITNB season 5 with a sneak peek at the premiere's first minute. Now we know the new season will pick up exactly where the Netflix prison drama left off, which was at Litchfield Penitentiary's most tense moment in history.
OITNB Season 4 ended with the tragic death of the beloved Poussey Washington by the hands of babyfaced correctional officer Baxter Bayley (Alan Aisenberg). Poussey's shocking death and the terrible way it's handled leads to an all-out, screaming riot from the inmates. The sadistic CO Thomas Humphrey (Michael Torpey) gets caught in the middle of the insurrection and attempts to pull a gun on the understandably angry women. Maritza "Flaca" Ramos knocks the weapon out of his hand, and it ends up with Daya Diaz (Dascha Polanco).
The first look proves a gun actually does go off at the start of season 5, which will take place over just three days. Now the only question is: who gets shot? Take a look at the slideshow to find out who the victim might be.