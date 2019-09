We finally have a clip from the upcoming season of Orange Is The New Black, so does that mean it's safe to say we're in the home stretch of waiting for the series to return to Netflix on June 9? Season 4 ended on a serious cliffhanger, with the inmates revolting after the death of fan favorite, Poussey Washington . The final shot showed Daya, who had gotten ahold of a gun, pointing the gun at CO Thomas Humphrey while surrounded by fellow inmates egging her on.