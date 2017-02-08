Netflix has been dropping announcements left and right lately. The bad news is that you still have to wait until Halloween for Stranger Things to return. The good news is Orange is the New Black's fifth season is bowing much sooner. Netflix just revealed a new teaser trailer revealing that the prison dramedy will return on June 9. Also, the inmates are all sporting some serious side-eye and Daya (Dascha Polanco) is still holding that gun. Season 4 ended with a prison riot and Daya teetering on the edge of low-key inmate to hardened criminal and potential murderer. According to star Danielle Brooks, season 5 will pick up right where that all left off. The actress, who plays Taystee, added that season 5 would cover just three days at Litchfield. “It will be very detailed, very intense, and you better get ready,” she told E! News. “Get your popcorn, your tissues, everything.” Right-o. Roll on June.
