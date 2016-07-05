This post will contain spoilers for those with amazing willpower and/or an incredibly busy social life who still haven't finished the fourth season of Orange Is The New Black. The Netflix show has never been afraid of leaving its audience in a pool of tears. Still, no moment has been quite as devastating as Poussey's (played by Samira Wiley) death in this season's twelfth episode. At Litchfield, her death is probably felt most acutely by Taystee, her best friend, played by Danielle Brooks. And the two actresses are obviously close offscreen as well as on.
Today Danielle Brooks posted a photo of her sharing a moment with Wiley on set. She captioned the "TaysteeTuesday" moment, "Our last moment together from season 4! Love this one to the moon and back! @oitnb #poussey #taystee#taysteetuesday."
While OITNB fans are sad that Poussey won't be returning for season five, it's nice to remember these IRL friends will continue to hang out and, hopefully, post some more adorable selfies.
Our last moment together from season 4! Love this one to the moon and back! @oitnb #poussey #taystee #taysteetuesday pic.twitter.com/IfMinS4hfU— Danielle Brooks (@thedanieb) July 5, 2016
Advertisement