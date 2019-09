Because the damage will actually be done on the state level, it's important to stay informed about what your local government is up to. After all, how can you oppose a law withholding Title X funds if you don't know it exists? And, as we've seen in the past, states can be pretty sneaky when sliding abortion measures into unrelated bills. The 13 states that previously blocked Title X funding from clinics performing abortions are the most likely to do so again, so definitely pay attention to legislatures in Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin. Read local newspapers, watch the local news, and keep an eye out for any measures seeking to single out clinics performing abortions.