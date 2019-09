The Obama administration prohibited states from keeping Title X family planning money from Planned Parenthood and other clinics that perform abortions, and Congress used the Congressional Review Act (which allows laws from the last months of the previous administration to be undone with a simple majority) to reverse it. The House approved the bill in February, and the Senate passed the same measure two weeks ago, calling in Vice President Mike Pence to break a tie . Trump was always expected to sign it, but now that it's official, it could have a major effect on clinics in conservative states.